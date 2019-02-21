Hyundai Steel apologizes for worker’s death at plant

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Hyundai-Steel on Thursday apologized for the death of its worker at its plant in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, which has repeatedly seen workplace accidents over the past decade.“We send our deep condolences to the victims and their families. We will do our best to cooperate with related organizations on the investigation and we take safety measures not to repeat this accident,” the firm said in a statement.At 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a worker died after being caught in a coal conveyor belt. According to the police and fire stations, the accident took place while he was changing rubbers at the back of the conveyor belt which transports iron ore.Hyundai-Steel’s plant in Dangin is infamous for workplace accidents, taking lives of 33 workers over the last decade. In December 2017, the company was found to have had 340 violations in work environment during an investigation by the Labor Ministry.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldpcorp.com)