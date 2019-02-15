Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

What you need to know about Nexon’s Traha: Launch date, compatible devices and more

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Feb 15, 2019 - 13:01
  • Updated : Feb 15, 2019 - 13:11
The announcement that Nexon plans to launch the next-level mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game Traha on April 18 was a Valentine’s Day surprise for fans around the world.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth -- perhaps better known as his alter ego, Thor from “Avengers” -- is the face of Traha.

"Battle after battle, victory after victory -- all this became mundane. Which is why I came here."



To enjoy the game to its fullest, users will need access to a 5G network and an iPhone 6, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Plus or higher model.

Traha was developed by Moai Games using Unreal Engine 4. It is published by Nexon.

The first episode of the game will feature the war between the Vulcans and the Naiads. The first six weapons to be unveiled are a one-handed sword, a set of two-handed swords, a staff, a shield, a bow and a knuckle duster.

Users can minutely customize their characters’ looks and even their skill sets. There is no set path for all users to follow, so each user’s experience is different. 


Choi Sung-wook, chief of Nexon’s mobile business (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
Lee Chan, chief of Moai Games (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
Media showcase for Nexon’s Traha, held in Seoul on Thursday (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)


By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114