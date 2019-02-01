Go to Mobile Version

Taemin returns to the K-pop scene with ‘Want’

By Lee So-jeong
  • Published : Feb 1, 2019 - 15:46
  • Updated : Feb 1, 2019 - 15:46
Taemin of boy band SHINee will unveil his second solo EP at a showcase this month.

According to S.M. Entertainment, “Taemin Showcase – Want” will take place at the Gyedang Hall of the Sangmyung Art Center in Seoul on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. It will be aired on V Live in real time.


(S.M. Entertainment)

Taemin will perform the EP’s lead track “Want” at the event for the first time. He will also share stories related to the making of the record, along with updates on what he has been up to recently.

The album consists of seven tracks, including “Want,” “Artistic Groove,” and “Shadow.” It will be released via worldwide music platforms on Feb.11 at 6 p.m.


By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)


