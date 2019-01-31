Samsung’s chip windfall unlikely to last in 2019

BUSINESS

The so-called “super cycle” in the semiconductor market in the past two years helped Samsung Electronics seal a new record in annual operating profit for the entire 2018 for the second straight year. But it may not be easy for the tech mogul to make it three in a row because of worsening market conditions this year.



In an earnings announcement on Thursday, Samsung said it posted 243.77 trillion won ($219 billion) in sales and 58.89 trillion won in operating profit last year, recording the highest sales and operating profit for the second straight year.







(Yonhap)