Ex-Prime Minister Hwang declares bid to run for party leader

Hwang’s bid faces strong opposition in the political arena due to the prominent role he played during the Park administration, such as his posts as prime minister and acting president.
With competition for the party’s leadership heating up, some members of the main opposition party, including Chairman of the party’s emergency committee Kim Byung-joon, have expressed concern and disapproval toward Hwang’s candidacy, as the party struggles to break away from its links to former President Park.
“The Moon Jae-in government’s tyranny is the root cause of all agony and instability. Activist political theories that should been buried are controlling South Korea’s government affairs in the 21st century,” Hwang said, declaring his candidacy at the Liberty Korea Party’s office in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“The left wing’s outdated income-led growth policy has become the administration’s dogma. Entrepreneurs and smalls businesses were the first to be hit. Young people are unable to find jobs. I will save the country that is on the verge of going back to the past,” Hwang added.
Regarding next year’s general elections, Hwang emphasized, “If I become party leader, I will make the Liberty Korea Party the leading No. 1 party.”
|Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn declared his bid to run in the main opposition party's convention next month at the Liberty Korea Party's office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Hwang has declared his participation in next month’s party convention, and the party’s election commission has discussed Hwang’s eligibility, as the party’s regulations stipulate that members have to pay three months of membership fees in order to run in the race. Hwang joined the party earlier this month.
The election commission unanimously approved of Hwang’s bid, but it is unclear whether it will pass the emergency committee’s vote slated for Wednesday.
The Liberty Korea Party has been in search of a new leader, torn between breaking away from its association with former President Park and cautious not to lose supporters on the far right.
Widely perceived as a pro-park figure Hwang faces questions about his involvement in the disbandment of the now-defunct Unified Progressive Party during his tenure as Justice Minister and his alleged ties with Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of ousted Park at the center of the political fiasco.
Local newspaper Hankyoreh reported a transcript of a conversation between then-Saenuri Party member Park and Choi before the night of the party’s national convention on August 2012, mentioning Hwang’s full name and raising the possibility that Hwang had known Choi before the scandal surfaced.
Refuting the report, Hwang said “It is absolutely not true. I did not know Choi Soon-sil in 2012, and I do not know anything about the (Park’s) camp.
Members of the now-defunct Unified Progressive Party sued Hwang for abuse of power as justice minister, claiming that he hampered plaintiffs from having a fair trial and kept the Constitutional Court from independently and justly handling the disbandment case.
For the first time in Korea’s constitutional history, the Constitutional Court disbanded a political party in December 2014.
Amid controversy surrounding Hwang, his bid attracted support from base supporters, and he ranked No. 1 in a survey as the most preferred next presidential candidate.
Garnering 17.1 percent of support among 2,515 adults surveyed, Hwang took the lead for the first time since the survey began in August last year, following Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon with 15.3 percent, according to local pollster Real Meter.
This is also the first time Hwang has taken first place within the 2 percentage point margin of error and the first time Lee slid to second place.
“Core supporters of the Liberty Korea Party and conservatives in their 30s and over 60 years old residing in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province and Chungcheong Province rallied around Hwang,” said local pollster Real Meter.
Regarding concerns it may be difficult for the conservative party to achieve unity unless the far-right Taegeukgi group clarifies its position on Park’s impeachment, Hwang said, “The Taegeukgi group had made sacrifices and volunteered for our country to come this far. We need to create a society that goes forward with them.”
Meanwhile, former Liberty Korea Party leader Hong Joon-pyo bashed Hwang’s bid for the party’s leadership, claiming the party would revert to the “impeachment party, pro-Park party, and privileged party” and hinting he may join the race.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)