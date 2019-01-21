Go to Mobile Version

SK hynix donates W3b for vulnerable classes in Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Jan 21, 2019 - 17:26
  • Updated : Jan 21, 2019 - 17:26
SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip provider, said Monday the company donated 3 billion won ($2.66 million) for welfare institutions in Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong provinces to support the vulnerable.

The chipmaker’s employees and executives raised 1.5 billion won and the company offered another 1.5 billion won for a matching grant fund, dubbed “Happy Nanum Fund,” which is part of its corporate outreach.

SK hynix has so far donated 19.5 billion won, benefiting around 32,000 elderly people and students from vulnerable classes. 

SK hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee (fifth from left) poses after celebrating the donation of the fund on Monday. (SK hynix)

The donation was made for Community Chest of Korea’s Icheon and Cheongju branches, where SK hynix operates its semiconductor plants. The company plans to expand its donations for other cities in the future.

“The company is grateful for the employees’ voluntary donations and will try to double the amount in order to double the value of happiness,” said Lee Seok-hee, CEO of SK hynix.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)


