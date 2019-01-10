With 'DNA,' BTS becomes first Korean band to surpass 600m YouTube views

The song off BTS' previous album "Love Yourself: Her," released in September 2017, hit the YouTube landmark in the evening Wednesday, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
|(YouTube)
BTS is the only Korean band in possession of a music video whose YouTube views has hit the 600 million YouTube milestone.
"DNA" was ranked on Billboard's Hot 100 single chart for four weeks in a row as one of the handful of songs that earned BTS world fame.
In February 2018, the Recording Industry Association of America gave a gold certification on "DNA."
"DNA" is the most-viewed BTS music video so far, followed by "Fire," "Dope," "Fake Love" and "Mic Drop, each of which garnered 400 million YouTube views. (Yonhap)