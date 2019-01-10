With 'DNA,' BTS becomes first Korean band to surpass 600m YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

(YouTube)

K-pop superstar BTS garnered more than 600 million YouTube views with their 2017 song "DNA," becoming the first Korean band to achieve the feat, its management agency said Thursday.The song off BTS' previous album "Love Yourself: Her," released in September 2017, hit the YouTube landmark in the evening Wednesday, according to Big Hit Entertainment.BTS is the only Korean band in possession of a music video whose YouTube views has hit the 600 million YouTube milestone."DNA" was ranked on Billboard's Hot 100 single chart for four weeks in a row as one of the handful of songs that earned BTS world fame.In February 2018, the Recording Industry Association of America gave a gold certification on "DNA.""DNA" is the most-viewed BTS music video so far, followed by "Fire," "Dope," "Fake Love" and "Mic Drop, each of which garnered 400 million YouTube views. (Yonhap)