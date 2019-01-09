Go to Mobile Version

Korea's first K-pop arena to open in 2024

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 9, 2019 - 13:44
  • Updated : Jan 9, 2019 - 13:44
The Seoul city government said Wednesday it will open the country's first K-pop arena in northern Seoul in 2024 to attract more foreign tourists.

"We plan to start the work to construct the concerts-only complex, Seoul Arena, in September next year on a 50,149-square-meter lot near Changdong Station for completion at the end of 2023," a city official said. 


(Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The 18,000-capacity Seoul Arena will include a 2,000-seat concert hall, a K-pop Hall of Fame, a K-pop special exhibition hall and a theater, the official said.

Unusually, Seoul Arena will have its stage in the center, enabling the audience to enjoy performances from every direction.

"Concert infrastructure is still inadequate despite the global K-pop craze, and Seoul Arena will make it possible for local and foreign pop artists to hold more than 90 massive live concerts annually," the official said. (Yonhap)



