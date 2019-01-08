North Korean leader in China to meet with Xi

NATIONAL

In this June 19, 2018, file photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un headed into talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the two countries’ news outlets on Tuesday, apparently to discuss a second summit with US President Donald Trump concerning denuclearization.Kim departed Pyongyang for Beijing on Monday by train at the invitation of the Chinese leader, North Korea’s state-run Rodong Sinmun and China’s Xinhua News reported on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and high-ranking officials including Kim Yong-chol, North Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator with the US; Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho; Defense Minister No Kwang-chol; Workers’ Party of Korea Vice Chairman for Science and Education Pak Thae-song; and senior diplomat Ri Su-yong.The four-day trip from Jan. 7-10 is Kim’s fourth official visit to China, following three summits with Xi in March, May and June 2018.Kim is spending more time in the neighboring country than during his two previous trips, which lasted for two days each.During the visit, the leaders of North Korea and China are expected to discuss the agenda for Kim’s second summit with Trump, who said Sunday that he was negotiating a location for the meeting and would announce it in the “not-too-distant future.”In his New Year’s speech, the North Korean leader said he was ready to meet with Trump at any time to produce an outcome welcomed by the international community.The South Korean government said it welcomed Kim’s trip and expressed hopes that his talks with the Chinese leader would help bring about denuclearization and advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula. “The government expects that high-level exchanges between the North and China, including a meeting between Chairman Kim Jong-un and President Xi Jinping, will be able to contribute to the complete denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula,” a Foreign Ministry official said, adding that this was the government’s formal response.In addition to discussing the second North Korea-US summit, Kim may seek to strengthen cooperation with China by discussing a broad range of other pending issues, including economic issues and inter-Korean relations, said Kim Dong-yup, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Far East Institute.“I think Kim will bring some ideas and a road map for his nation for 2019 or maybe even 2020 and beyond,” he said.By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)