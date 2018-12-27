Hyundai to launch Kona Iron Man edition in January

A total of 7,000 units of the special-edition model will go on sale in countries including the United States, China and those in Europe, with 1,700 allotted solely for Korea. This is the world’s first vehicle incorporating a Marvel character theme, under the company’s partnership with Marvel signed in 2015, Hyundai said.
|The exterior of Hyundai Motor’s Kona Iron Man edition (Hyundai Motor)
The superhero-inspired small sport utility vehicle was unveiled in July at the opening ceremony of Comic-Con 2018 held in San Diego, California.
The matte metallic gray chosen for the exterior of the automobile matches Iron Man’s first suit in 1963’s “Tales of Suspense,” and the red lines contouring the front light-emitting diodes, side mirror and roof were inspired by Iron Man’s latest armor.
Other characteristics that resemble the superhero character include the car’s V-shaped hood bevel adorned with the Marvel logo, LED headlamps in the shape of Iron Man’s mask, and the logo of Iron Man’s company, Stark Industries, featured on the doors.
|The front interior of Hyundai Motor’s Kona Iron Man edition (Hyundai Motor)
Stepping inside the car, the interior is a mix of red and gray, and Iron Man’s mask and logo have been applied to the seats, along with Iron Man edition-exclusive graphics for the head-up display.
The automobile will be offered with the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine wedded to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the company explained.
“The Iron Man edition is a masterpiece crafted by the collaboration of Hyundai and Marvel designers to embody the characteristics of the Marvel hero into Kona, granting exclusive value to its owners,” Hyundai Motors said.
With the limited-edition SUV, the company said it aims to promote its brand as fun and exciting, particularly among younger drivers.
In January, Hyundai will hold a global event in collaboration with K-pop giant YG entertainment to promote the Iron Man edition.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)