Child actor receives death threats from male fan

ENTERTAINMENT

(Lionheart Entertainment)

(Yonhap)

Child actor Wang Seok-hyun has received death threats from a male fan in his 30s.A source said Tuesday that Wang received death-threat calls via his school and agency on Thursday.His agency immediately reported the matter to police. Police caught the suspect on Monday, and handed the case to prosecutors for further investigation.The suspect was reportedly Wang’s fan since his appearance on the film “Scandal Makers.”Wang’s agency has contacted private security companies and is taking precautions to keep the child actor safe.Wang debuted in the hit film “Scandal Makers” in 2008. He currently stars in the third season of the tvN reality show “Leaving the Nest” and the MBC television series “A Pledge to God.”By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)