Samsung expands partnerships with global contents providers to promote HDR10+

Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday that it is actively expanding partnerships with global contents providers to promote the growth of its high dynamic range 10+ technology.



The world's leading producer of high-end TVs said U.S. and European content providers have started providing services using HDR10+.







The latest HDR technology allows screens to deliver vivid and wide depth of field images combined with the best possible brightness and color renditions, depending on the content being watched. HRD10+ represents all the advances in the cutting edge technology set up by Samsung with the company offering the technology as an open format that can be used by any company.Samsung has opened HDR10+ certification centers in South Korea, Japan and the United States this year to better push forward the technology.It said Amazon has increased the number of HDR10+ contents to some 1,000 this year from just 100 in 2017, with the company's streaming receiver, the Fire Stick 4K, capable of showcasing the advantages of the HDR10+system. It said Warner Bros. Entertainment has some 70 contents compatible with the latest HDR technology, while European content providers, such as Rakuten TV and Megogo.net, plan to launch next year.The tech giant then said with Chinese companies, such as TCL and Hisense, preparing HDR10+ contents, the technology is expected to gain a bigger boost in the coming months and years.Besides content providers, Samsung said leading manufacturers, such as Qualcomm Inc. and ARM have started using HDR10+ in their mobile devices, which can lead to greater use of the system around the world. (Yonhap)