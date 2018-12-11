Korean man accused of murdering Filipina wife

The police found the deceased victim and the suspect at their house Monday morning after receiving a call at around 7 a.m. from the suspect, saying he had killed someone.
The suspect appeared to have stabbed the victim and himself. He reportedly told the police that he and his wife had had an argument.
According to the police, the couple married seven years ago and there had been no reports of domestic violence throughout their marriage.
The police plan to request an arrest warrant once the suspect recovers from his injuries.
An autopsy will be carried out on Tuesday to determine the exact cause and time of the victim’s death.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)