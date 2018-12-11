Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Korean man accused of murdering Filipina wife

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Dec 11, 2018 - 13:33
  • Updated : Dec 11, 2018 - 13:33
A 59-year-old Korean man is being investigated in the death of his 38-year-old Filipina wife, police in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, said Monday.

The police found the deceased victim and the suspect at their house Monday morning after receiving a call at around 7 a.m. from the suspect, saying he had killed someone.


(Yonhap)


The suspect appeared to have stabbed the victim and himself. He reportedly told the police that he and his wife had had an argument.

According to the police, the couple married seven years ago and there had been no reports of domestic violence throughout their marriage.

The police plan to request an arrest warrant once the suspect recovers from his injuries.

An autopsy will be carried out on Tuesday to determine the exact cause and time of the victim’s death.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114