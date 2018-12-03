Minzy releases first English single “All of You Say”

ENTERTAINMENT

(Music Works)

Former member of 2NE1 Minzy has released her first English single, “All of You Say.”Minzy’s new single was first released in the United States on Saturday, along with its music video. The single is set for release in Korea and other parts of the world on Monday.“All of You Say,” a mixture of reggaeton, K-pop and hip hop, was released ahead of her “Dance Break Tour.”Minzy announced in November that she had to postpone the North American leg of the tour to early 2019 because of label delays.“Dance Break Tour” kicks off in São Paolo, Brazil on Dec 14.Minzy released her first solo album “Minzy Work 01 Uno” in 2017 after leaving the now-disbanded girl group 2NE1.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)