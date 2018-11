`LINEAGE REMASTERED` UNVEILED -- NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin introduces “Lineage Remastered,” an upgraded version of the company’s flagship online PC game “Lineage,” at a launch event in Seoul on Thursday. The new “Lineage,” fitted with improved graphics, an auto play mode, new character classes and battle modes, was launched in celebration of the game’s 20-year anniversary. (Yonhap)