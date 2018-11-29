USAG Yongsan opens gallery to the public after 114 years

Opened by Seoul City, the Yongsan Park Gallery is located at the United Service Organization building in the US Army Garrison Yongsan, allowing the public to visit the area for the first time since 1904, when the area was designated for the stationing of Japanese troops. US forces began to use the site after the Korean War broke out.
The USO building was constructed in 1908 to serve as a warehouse for Japanese troops.
|The Yongsan Park Gallery is located at the United Service Organization building in the US Army Garrison Yongsan. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The city is running the gallery jointly with the US Forces, exhibiting 60 items including photos, maps and videos that highlight the role of the Yongsan Garrison, the relationship between Korea and the US forces and Seoul’s history of development.
The Land Ministry and Seoul City are also running six bus tours at the Yongsan Garrison, which kicked off Nov. 2 and continues until the end of the year.
The gallery also serves as a platform to gather feedback from the public about Yongsan Park, which will be set up at the site of the US Army Garrison Yongsan by 2027.
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)