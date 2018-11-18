Middle-school students arrested in classmate’s death

NATIONAL

One of four middle-school students arrested in the death of a classmate wearing the victim's jacket, Oct. 16, 2018 (Yonhap)

The police said on Saturday that one of four middle-school students arrested in the death of a classmate Friday had worn the victim’s jacket at the time of the arrest and throughout the police investigation. Four teenage boys were booked on charges of causing death from bodily injuries after the other boy fell from the roof of a 15-story apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.The Incheon Yeonsu Police Station confirmed that the jacket one of the suspects wore to court on Friday belonged to the victim. “The boy was wearing the jacket when we arrested him, and he has not been able to change as he has been under detention since then,” the police said.The beige jacket caused a public uproar on social media after someone identifying herself as the mother of the dead student left a comment below a related online article, saying the jacket belonged to her son. Police have not yet been able to verify the identity of the poster, police said.The four teenagers reportedly assaulted the victim the day he died.According to police, the suspects said the victim was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the roof and they had tried to stop him.An autopsy conducted by the National Forensic Service showed that, although there were several bruises found on the body of the victim, the death likely resulted from the fall.The court issued arrest warrants for the suspects Friday on charges of causing death from bodily injuries.The authorities said more charges could be added in connection with the jacket if the existing allegations are proven true.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)