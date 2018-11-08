Top US Commander in S. Korea takes office amid uncertainty about decades-old alliance

NATIONAL

The new chief of US Forces Korea on Thursday stressed the need for a robust military posture to support diplomatic engagement with North Korea, amid concerns over stalled nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.



Army Gen. Robert B. Abrams assumed command of US Forces in South Korea, replacing Gen. Vincent Brooks. Abrams also inherited Brooks’ control over the United Nations Command and the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.



During the change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Abrams stressed that his “triple-headed” commands will support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea while keeping up military preparedness to address potential threats in the region.



“The current conditions on the peninsula are as dynamic as they’ve ever been. As we pursue opportunities, it is our military responsibility to maintain a high-level of readiness and ‘fight tonight’ capability so that we cannot only deter, but defeat external threats if we are called to do so.”



“(The three commands) are critically important for our shared interests in the defense of the Korean Peninsula and the security of the region. ... All three are bound by the deep, enduring relationships, commitment to each other, which is critical to the success of their missions.”





New USFK Commander Army Gen. Robert B. Abrams (AP)