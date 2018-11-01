Top court’s ruling on conscientious objection fuels alternative military service debate

NATIONAL

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that religious and conscientious beliefs are to be considered as valid reasons for refusing the country’s mandatory military service, overturning its 2004 decision and fueling debate as to what alternative service would entail.



In a 9-4 vote, the full bench led by Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su ordered an appellate court to retry the case of Oh Seung-hun, effectively stating that he should be cleared of the conviction.



The top court’s decision, which comes after the Constitutional Court’s June 28 ruling that acknowledged for the first time the need for alternative service for conscientious objectors, would stop thousands of Korean men from being arrested for refusing to fulfil their mandatory military duty.





Human rights activists hold a sign that says "Peace has won" among others, in front of the Supreme Court in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean members of Jehovah`s Witnesses pose for photos in front of the Supreme Court in Seoul on Thursday, after the top court ruled that religious beliefs are to be considered as valid reasons for refusing the country’s mandatory military service. (Yonhap)