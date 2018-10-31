Samsung’s operating profit exceeds W17tr for first time in Q3

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics achieved its largest quarterly operating profit in the third quarter this year, exceeding 17 trillion won ($14.9 billion) for the first time, owing to consistent robust sales of semiconductors, according to its earnings announcement Wednesday.



The South Korean tech giant posted 65.46 trillion won in consolidated revenue in the third quarter, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier, and 17.57 trillion won in operating profit, up 20.9 percent.







