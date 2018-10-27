Former senior judge arrested in judiciary power abuse scandal

NATIONAL

A former senior judge was arrested early Saturday for his alleged role in illicit lobbying and trial manipulation involving the previous Supreme Court chief justice.



The Seoul Central District Court issued the writ for Lim Jong-hun, former deputy head of the National Court Administration (NCA), the top court's governing body, saying that his charges are acknowledged and that he presents the risk of destroying evidence.





Lim Jong-hun(Yonhap)

Lim, 59, is suspected of being the key man who helped former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae use trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office under the administration of then-President Park Geun-hye. He worked for the NCA from 2012-2017.Prosecutors filed the writ request Tuesday on a string of charges including abuse of power, dereliction of duty, leaking confidential information and obstruction of justice by use of authority.The court held the arraignment hearing on Friday.Prosecutors believe Yang sought to curry favor with Park's office by having the NCA devise plans to influence politically sensitive trials to Park's advantage, so as to win her approval for establishing a separate court of appeals.Among the trials in question are the long-pending compensation case of Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor and a case that involves a progressive teachers union.Lim underwent prosecution questioning on Oct. 15. He has denied any wrongdoing.(Yonhap)