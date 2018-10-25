Nexon widens youth coding education programs as part of CSR efforts

Taking such demands into consideration, South Korean video game giant Nexon has introduced a slew of education programs for young students here as part of its social contribution efforts.
Since 2016, the company has been hosting the annual Nexon Youth Programming Challenge competition that encourages kids to learn about and become more familiar with coding.
|Nexon Korea Vice President Kang Dae-hyun (Nexon)
The problems presented by NYPC make use of familiar Nexon games as well as include real-life issues that developers have to resolve when providing different game services. The content aims to convince kids that coding can be a fun and logical skill, Nexon said.
The competition has garnered high popularity among both students and parents, attracting 2,500 participants in 2016, and around 4,500 participants last year. Some 5,400 contestants joined this year’s competition, with the finalists set to participate in their final competition round on Saturday.
In addition to the competition, Nexon has also been holding the NYPC Talk Concert at brings together coding experts from different fields to show kids the importance and applicative value of coding.
A number of external coding and programming competitions are sponsored by Nexon as well, including the “Bebras Korea 2018” contest and the “Sunday Coding” algorithm competition.
“With the growing importance of technologies related to the fourth industrial revolution, the youth need relevant tech education and experience opportunities,” said Kim Jung-wook, CEO of the Nexon Foundation, the firm’s CSR execution unit.
“Leveraging its relevant technology know-how, Nexon will continue to support and invest toward efforts to convince young students that coding is a fun and logical tool.”
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)