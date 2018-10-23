Lotte Group announces W50tr investment plan for next five years

BUSINESS

Lotte Group announced plans Tuesday to invest 50 trillion won ($44 billion) over the next five years, a move intended to quickly normalize the group’s business after its Chairman Shin Dong-bin returned to the helm after eight months away, upon being released from jail earlier this month.



The retail-to-chemicals giant said it plans to invest 12 trillion won in 2019, the largest investment amount for a single year.





Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin enters Lotte Group headquarters in Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, Seoul on Oct. 8. (Yonhap)