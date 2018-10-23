Cabinet approves Pyongyang Declaration, military agreement

The government plans to ratify and promulgate the two documents, signed at the Sept. 19 inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, within the week.
At the Cabinet meeting, President Moon Jae-in said that the ratification of the declaration, and the military agreement would facilitate denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
“Improving inter-Korean relations, and easing military tension will make complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula easier, and serve as the facilitator (of denuclearization),” Moon said.
|President Moon Jae-in, center, walks into the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
“(Denuclearization) will not only improve security for our people, but also remove risk factors from the Korean Peninsula and aid our economy,” Moon said. Moon added that residents of border regions will be the first to feel the positive effects of easing of inter-Korean tension.
Moon also said that such developments would bring “practical improvements” to the human rights conditions in North Korea, and urged concerned ministries to ensure that measures stipulated in the declaration and the military agreement are executed.
Ministry of Government Legislation concluded earlier that the Pyongyang Declaration and the military agreement do not require parliamentary approval.
According to the ministry, the Pyongyang Declaration is a follow-up implementation document for the Panmunjom Declaration announced after the first summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27. As the latter has been submitted for ratification by the National Assembly, the ministry deemed it unnecessary for the document on its implementation to go through the same process.
The joint Pyongyang declaration states that the two Koreas will end military hostilities, and work toward removing the possibility of war.
The declaration also states that the two sides will improve relations, and seek balanced economic development, and cooperate in resolving issues regarding families separated by the Korean War.
It was also stipulated that the two Koreas will cooperate in rolling out “practical measures” for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
The military agreement for the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration states that the two sides will end hostilities, cease all exercises aimed at each other and to establish a no-fly zone on either side of the border from Nov. 1.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)