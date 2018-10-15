Defense Ministry claims delay in missile test not politically motivated 　

NATIONAL

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense on Monday denied allegations that the presidential office had instructed the military to cancel a scheduled ballistic missile test out of concern that it would hamper inter-Korean detente.



The ministry’s spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told reporters that while the military had changed the schedule for the flight test for a long-range, surface-to-air missile, the decision was to do with “technical issues” rather than political reasons.



“As we proceed with preparations, we found out there was room for improvement when we looked at technical parts and missile testing sites,” she said. “That is why we saw more timing adjustments than we planned.”

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Park Han-ki testifies before Rep. Baek Seung-joo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party. Yonhap