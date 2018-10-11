Gong Yoo returns as ‘ex-spy agency member’

Gong is set to star in Lee Yong-joo’s new film tentatively titled “Seo Bok,” in which the actor will take on the role as a former intelligence agent who lends a helping hand to the world’s first human clone Seo Bok, as different groups try to track him down.
Gong, who has appeared in films across different genres including “The Suspect” and “Train to Busan,” has kept a relatively low profile since tvN series “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.”
Casting for the flick is still ongoing, with filming set to begin in early 2019.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)