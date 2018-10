NAVER MOBILE REVAMP — Naver CEO Han Seong-sook speaks during the Naver Connect 2019 conference held in Seoul, Wednesday. During the event, Naver officially announced a series of changes to its mobile site, including changing its starting page to include only a search bar, similar to Google’s website. The news section can be accessed by sliding to the right, where articles curated by artificial intelligence engines will appear. (Yonhap)