Second US-NK summit anticipated in near future: Seoul official

NATIONAL

South Korea's national security advisor said Monday that he expects a second summit between the United States and North Korea to be held in the near future.



Chung Eui-yong made the remark after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea on Sunday to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



"We've assessed that Pompeo's visit appeared to yield a lot of accomplishments," Chung said at the start of a meeting among senior officials from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling Democratic Party.







(Yonhap)

"A second summit between the US and North Korea is likely to be held in the near future. Negotiations over denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula are expected to gain big traction," he added.Pompeo made his fourth trip to North Korea on Sunday to resume stalled talks over North Korea's denuclearization.Pompeo said in Seoul that he had "good, productive conversations" with the North's leader on the regime's denuclearization process and the holding of the second summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim.His visit was arranged after Trump canceled Pompeo's planned trip to Pyongyang in August, citing a lack of progress for the North's denuclearization.President Moon Jae-in worked as a mediator between the US and North Korea by holding his third summit with Kim last month in Pyongyang."As the two Koreas agreed in Pyongyang, we will do our best to realize Chairman Kim's visit to Seoul within this year," Chung said, referring to the North Korean leader's vow to travel to the South at an early date. (Yonhap)