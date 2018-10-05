Ex-police chief arrested over illicit cyber operations

NATIONAL

Former National Police Agency Commissioner-General Cho Hyun-oh was arrested early Friday on charges of masterminding cyber maneuvers to benefit a previous conservative government.



The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant, acknowledging that his charges have been explained and that he may destroy evidence. Cho was arraigned on Thursday.







(Yonhap)

The 63-year-old is accused of having mobilized at least 1,500 police officers to write some 33,000 Internet comments while he was in office from 2010-2012, in an effort to help form positive public views of then-President Lee Myung-bak's government.Police suspect he instructed his officers to use foreign IP addresses and other private Internet access points to disguise as ordinary civilians posting such comments online.He was questioned by police twice last month. He has denied any wrongdoing. (Yonhap)