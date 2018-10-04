Court to decide on ex-police chief's arrest warrant

NATIONAL

A Seoul court held a hearing on Thursday to decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for a former police chief on charges of masterminding cyber maneuvers to benefit a previous conservative government.



Cho Hyun-oh, ex-National Police Agency commissioner-general, appeared for the arraignment at the Seoul Central District Court.







(Yonhap)

He is accused of having mobilized at least 1,500 police officers to write some 33,000 Internet comments while he was in office from 2010-2012, in an effort to help form positive public views of then-President Lee Myung-bak's government.Police suspect he instructed his officers to use foreign IP addresses and other private Internet access points to disguise as ordinary civilians posting such comments online.Cho has denied the allegations. He was questioned by police twice last month.The court is expected to decide on Cho's warrant late Thursday or early Friday. (Yonhap)