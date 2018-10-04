EXO poised to release album next month

ENTERTAINMENT

(S.M. Entertainment)

K-pop heavyweight EXO will return to the music scene with a new album in early November.The nine-piece group, which performed at the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, will release its fifth studio album, “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo,” on Nov. 2, its agency S.M. Entertainment announced Thursday.Fans are in for a treat as all the nine members including Chinese member Lay will get together and take part in the making of Chinese work for the album.The group’s new album is its first Korean work to be unveiled in more than a year since its fourth studio album, “The War,” was released last July.In January this year, the group released its debut Japanese studio album, “Countdown.” All four studio albums the group released in Korea have sold over a million copies.Presales for the upcoming album begin Thursday.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)