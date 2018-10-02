Court allows live broadcast of former President Lee's trial

NATIONAL

A Seoul court decided Tuesday to televise live the sentencing hearing of former President Lee Myung-bak, who is charged with corruption.



The decision was made in consideration of public interest and the public's right to know, an official from the Seoul Central District Court said. The court does not need Lee's consent to the decision.



The court is set to deliver the verdict in the hearing slated to begin at 2 p.m. Friday.







(Yonhap)

Lee, who was president from 2008-2013, has been indicted on 16 counts, including accepting an alleged $6 million bribe from Samsung Electronics Co. in the name of legal fees. His charges carry up to life imprisonment.He has pleaded not guilty.The same court also allowed the live broadcast of two separate corruption trials of ousted President Park Geun-hye in April and July. The April hearing was the first court case ever to be televised live in South Korea. (Yonhap)