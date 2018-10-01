Prosecutors raid ruling party lawmaker's office in probe of new housing info leak

Rep. Shin Chang-hyun of the Democratic Party is accused of releasing documents on eight candidate districts for new housing developments in Gyeonggi Province. Gwacheon, Shin's constituency, was apparently one of them.
|(Yonhap)
Investigators were sent to search the premises to obtain evidence.
Prosecutors began a probe after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint against Shin.
The National Assembly has recently agreed to move Shin from the parliament's transportation committee to the environment and labor committee. (Yonhap)