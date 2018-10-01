Go to Mobile Version

Prosecutors raid ruling party lawmaker's office in probe of new housing info leak

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 1, 2018 - 09:33
  • Updated : Oct 1, 2018 - 09:33
Prosecutors raided the National Assembly office of a ruling party lawmaker Monday as part of a probe into allegations he leaked information on new housing development areas, including his own constituency.

Rep. Shin Chang-hyun of the Democratic Party is accused of releasing documents on eight candidate districts for new housing developments in Gyeonggi Province. Gwacheon, Shin's constituency, was apparently one of them. 


(Yonhap)

Investigators were sent to search the premises to obtain evidence.

Prosecutors began a probe after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint against Shin.

The National Assembly has recently agreed to move Shin from the parliament's transportation committee to the environment and labor committee. (Yonhap)


