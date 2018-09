NATIONAL

Prosecutors on Sunday seized and searched an automobile owned by former Supreme Court Chief Yang Sung-tae on Sunday as part of their investigation into alleged collusion between the government of ousted former President Park Geun-hye and the top court.It was the first search warrant issued against Yang since prosecutors started the probe three months ago. The search warrant for Yang's home, however, was rejected.Earlier in the day, prosecutors also raided the home of former Justice Ko Young-han and the offices of former justices Park Byong-dae and Cha Han-sung.They are accused of using politically sensitive trials as bargaining chips to win favor with the administration.Prosecutors believe Yang was the person in charge of the collusion.Yang is also under fire for allegedly creating a slush fund from budgetary funds allocated to other courts. (Yonhap)