Naver’s V Live gets a revamp

ENTERTAINMENT

(Naver)

Naver has updated its V Live platform, introducing a Korean edition of the news section V Today and a new layout allowing users to better categorize their content.Beginning Wednesday afternoon, the video-streaming platform, which features numerous K-pop stars’ channels, will offer V Today in the Korean language so that it is more accessible to Korean users.Until now, V Today was available only in English and Vietnamese because its main target viewers were global fans of K-pop content such as news, videos and livestream broadcasts.The overhauled layout will feature new tabs on Naver’s V app, separating videos and regular posts from the main page so that viewers can pick and choose what type of content appears on their news feed.Naver also has plans to offer a Japanese-language version of V Today sometime soon, but has yet to announce a timeline.The V Live mobile app has been downloaded over 50 million times as of July this year, with over 70 percent of V Live users being teens.The latest update of V Live comes nearly a month after the upgrade in August, which enabled picture-in-picture mode so that users can watch V Live videos while using another app.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)