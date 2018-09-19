Go to Mobile Version

Naver’s V Live gets a revamp

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Sept 19, 2018 - 11:49
  • Updated : Sept 19, 2018 - 11:49
Naver has updated its V Live platform, introducing a Korean edition of the news section V Today and a new layout allowing users to better categorize their content.

Beginning Wednesday afternoon, the video-streaming platform, which features numerous K-pop stars’ channels, will offer V Today in the Korean language so that it is more accessible to Korean users. 

Until now, V Today was available only in English and Vietnamese because its main target viewers were global fans of K-pop content such as news, videos and livestream broadcasts.

(Naver)
The overhauled layout will feature new tabs on Naver’s V app, separating videos and regular posts from the main page so that viewers can pick and choose what type of content appears on their news feed.

Naver also has plans to offer a Japanese-language version of V Today sometime soon, but has yet to announce a timeline.

The V Live mobile app has been downloaded over 50 million times as of July this year, with over 70 percent of V Live users being teens.

The latest update of V Live comes nearly a month after the upgrade in August, which enabled picture-in-picture mode so that users can watch V Live videos while using another app.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)


