Inter-Korea summit kicks off amid hopes of denuclearization

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leave for Paekhwawon State Guest House, after Moon arrived at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang on Tuesday for the inter-Korean summit. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un kicked off their historic summit on Tuesday, in hopes of reviving the stalled denuclearization talks between the US and the communist state.The meeting began at the headquarters of the North Korean Workers’ Party of Korea at 3:30 p.m., marking the first inter-Korea summit at the North’s ruling party building. Among the items discussed on the agenda were inter-Korea relations, easing of military tensions across the border and denuclearization.Moon’s chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said at a press briefing in Seoul that the president is expected to discuss the results of the summit later with US President Donald Trump when they meet during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York this month.Following the summit, the South Korean first couple were treated to the Samjiyeon Orchestra’s performance at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre, after which they and the entire entourage attended a welcome dinner at Mokran House.As the two leaders met for the first round of summit talks, the South Korean first lady visited a children’s hospital and music university, and the civilian entourage held a meeting with Kim Young-nam, North Korea’s nominal head of state. The South Korean businessmen who traveled to Pyongyang as part of the delegation met with Ri Yong-nam, North Korean deputy prime minister for economy.The two leaders will have at least one more meeting during Moon’s stay in Pyongyang.Prior to the visit, Moon had stated that his goal was not necessarily to sign a new agreement, but to establish “permanent peace” on the Korean Peninsula.“We are witnessing a transition from everyday fear of war to institutionalization of peace,” Moon was quoted as saying by his chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan.Kicking off the three-day visit, Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook arrived at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport at around 10 a.m. and were greeted by North Korea’s Kim, his wife Ri Sol-ju and thunderous applause and cheers from a large crowd of North Koreans.Moon is being accompanied by some 110 delegates consisting of government officials and a special entourage that included business tycoons, cultural figures and civic group leaders.National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, presidential economic adviser Kim Hyun-chul, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Defense Minister Song Young-moo, Culture Minister Do Jong-whan and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon are some of the government officials also visiting.Greeting the South Koreans at the airport were senior North Korean officials, including: Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jung, who is vice director of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee and deputy chief of ruling party propaganda and agitation department; Kim Young-nam, Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country; Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of North Korea’s Workers Party; and North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.The third inter-Korean summit is taking place as talks between the US and North Korea to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula have hit a road block. Last month, US President Donald Trump called off a scheduled trip to the North by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing “insufficient” progress on the denuclearization process.Since then. Kim reiterated his resolve for denuclearization in a meeting with Moon’s special envoy and top security adviser Chung Eui-yong earlier this month. According to Chung, Kim vowed to work with both Seoul and Washington for denuclearization, and advance the talks to ease military tensions across the inter-Korea border. He was even cited as saying that he hoped the denuclearization process would be completed before Trump’s first four-year presidency ends in 2022.As a further token of goodwill, the North did not display its intercontinental ballistic missiles at a military parade in September to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the country, which Trump praised as a “big and very positive statement from North Korea.”Prospect of a second meeting between Trump and Kim have been brewing in recent weeks, buoyed further by the White House receiving what Trump called a “very warm and positive” letter from the North Korean leader.Clearing the way for Washington-Pyongyang talks has been on the agenda at the Pyongyang summit, according to the Blue House.Despite the ongoing economic sanctions on the North by the international community, Moon was also to lay out bold economic initiatives involving Pyongyang. Due to the sanctions, however, a specific and substantive agreement is out of the picture at the moment.This marks the third inter-Korea summit since Moon took office last year. The two previous meetings were held on April 27 and May 26 in the border village of Panmunjom. Moon is also the third South Korean president to have held a summit with a North Korean leader, with former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun meeting in 2000 and 2007, respectively, with Kim Jong-il, the since-departed North Korean leader who was also Kim Jong-un’s father.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)