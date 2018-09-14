Samsung, Google partner for messaging service

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics is partnering with Google to unveil a next-generation messaging service based on rich communication services for smartphone users, according to sources on Friday.Rich communication services are the international standard for integrated messengers developed by the GSM Association, which represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.Using the new service, users can send messages, high-resolution photos and videos through the text messaging function of the device without separate chat applications, such as Kakao Talk or Line.Samsung will include the function on its high-end smartphones with over Android 9.0, including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9, and expand it to new devices.“This cooperation will improve the messaging experience in the Android eco-system by accelerating the adoption of rich communication services globally,” said a source from Samsung Electronics.Handset makers and mobile carriers’ efforts to take the lead in messaging apps by integrating functions of smartphone messaging apps and other chat messengers have so far failed.In Korea, three telecom operators, SKT, KT and LG Uplus, unveiled a messenger service, Join, based on rich communication services, but they were shunned in the market due to the popularity of Kakao Talk and Line. Samsung also unveiled a similar platform, Chaton, which failed to gain popularity.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)