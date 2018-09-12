Ex-police chief questioned about cyber operations for second time

Cho, who served as commissioner-general from 2010-2012, is accused of mobilizing National Police Agency units to write more than 40,000 Internet comments in an effort to help form positive public views of the Lee administration.
|(Yonhap)
It was his second questioning, following the first a week ago.
After arriving at the National Police Agency, Cho refuted the allegations.
"I instructed police across the nation to respond actively to those denouncing police with false facts and I also ordered this officially during an open meeting," Cho told reporters. "How can this constitute political maneuvering and opinion-rigging?"
Some former ranking police officers under Cho's leadership have also been investigated, although a court has denied a police request for arrest warrants for them on charges of abuse of power and violation of telecommunications law. (Yonhap)