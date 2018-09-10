Middle school boys accused of rape, blackmail

A 14-year-old male student and his two friends from school are accused of sexually assaulting their female peer on several occasions, according to Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency. They are also accused of groping her on other occasions.
|(Yonhap)
The three boys also reportedly took pictures of the victim’s body with their smartphones and threatened to expose the pictures if she told anyone of what they had done.
The initial report of the alleged incident came from the victim’s parents. Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing, but details cannot be shared in order to minimize any additional trauma.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)