Middle school boys accused of rape, blackmail

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Sept 10, 2018 - 17:31
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2018 - 17:31
Police are investigating an allegation that three male students at a middle school in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, raped another student.

A 14-year-old male student and his two friends from school are accused of sexually assaulting their female peer on several occasions, according to Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency. They are also accused of groping her on other occasions. 


The three boys also reportedly took pictures of the victim’s body with their smartphones and threatened to expose the pictures if she told anyone of what they had done.

The initial report of the alleged incident came from the victim’s parents. Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing, but details cannot be shared in order to minimize any additional trauma.

