[Trending] K-pop stars rave about ‘Inkigayo sandwich’

K-pop stars have heaped praise on the “Inkigayo sandwich” made with salad and strawberry jam, and it has gone viral on social media.
|Inkigayo Sandwich (de la Serna`s YouTube Channel)
The sandwich was first made by the owner of SBS’ cafeteria, where only singers and staff are allowed to enter. It earned the name Inkigayo sandwich as many K-pop singers have satisfied their hunger with it before going onstage for the SBS music show “Inkigayo.”
The exact recipe has not been revealed, but the sandwich is made with bread, strawberry jam, egg potato salad and cabbage salad.
|(Gugudan`s YouTube channel)
“The recipe seems simple, but it tastes amazing,” Woozi of Seventeen said on the radio show “Choi Hwa-jung’s Powertime,” adding that all singers who have starred in “Inkigayo” would probably have eaten that sandwich.
“The strawberry jam is the hidden kick of the flavor. I think the cafeteria’s owner has her secret recipe,” the Seventeen member said.
Other singers including Jung Se-woon, Chungha and Gugudan have expressed their fondness for the sandwich. Some of them even filmed eating shows featuring the sandwich
K-pop fans have wondered about the taste of the sandwich, as they have no access to the cafeteria. They shared their desire to try the sandwich via Twitter.
“Is there anyone who can go to the cafeteria and get me the sandwich? I’m craving for that sandwich so much,” a user said, in a tweet that was shared more than 5,000 times.
“Shall we make a debut as a K-pop group and try that sandwich? Anyone?” another Twitter user jokingly said.
Some even made the sandwich on their own and shared recipes. A video by YouTube content creator Honeykki, titled “I tried making the popular ‘Inkigayo Sandwich,’” garnered more than 270,000 views.
As demand for the sandwich soars, convenient store chains including GS25, CU and 7-Eleven have launched new products named Idol Sandwich, Inki Cafeteria Sandwich and Inkigayo Sandwich, respectively. Buffet restaurant franchise Ashley also added Inki (popular) Sandwich to its menu.
|(Seven Eleven`s Instagram)
“I finally got this sandwich that everyone is crazy about!” a Twitter user said, posting a picture of the sandwich. The tweet was shared nearly 1,000 times.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)