NATIONAL

YONGIN, Gyeonggi Province -- One person was killed and two others injured after being exposed to carbon dioxide in a Samsung Electronics Co's semiconductor factory east of Seoul, authorities said Tuesday.







Samsung Electronics` production plant in Giheung, south of Seoul (Yonhap)

The accident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the tech giant's plant in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province.The wounded have been taken to a hospital. (Yonhap)