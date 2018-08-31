Humming Urban Stereo to return with new album on Sept. 13

ENTERTAINMENT

(Waltz Sofa)

Popular one-man band Humming Urban Stereo is making a much-anticipated comeback after a six-year hiatus with fifth album “V” on Sept. 13, according to the band’s agency Waltz Sofa.Electro-pop band Humming Urban Stereo made its debut in 2004 with the album “Short Cake.” In addition to its four prior albums, the group’s music has also appeared on various soundtracks and TV commercials.Humming Urban Stereo has been labeled among Korea’s “original” indie bands, coming years before more recent popular indie groups hyukoh and Bolbbalgan4.One of the group’s biggest hits is “Hawaiian Couple,” which was recently covered by K-pop group Block B’s Park Kyung on MBC’s “King of Mask Singer.”Humming Urban Stereo’s newest album “V” contains eight tracks. Before the official release date, the band will whet fans’ appetites by issuing one of the album’s tracks early.“We devoted a lot of work to this album as it has been six years,” the agency said. “Please show support and love to Humming Urban Stereo!”By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)