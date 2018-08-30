UNC blocks Koreas' joint railway survey, citing procedural problem

NATIONAL

South and North Korea have failed to carry out a planned joint field survey of a cross-border railway because of the United Nations Command's disapproval, sources said Thursday.



The two Koreas had planned to conduct the study from Aug. 23 until the end of this month by test operating a train on the railway linking Seoul to the North's northwestern city of Sinuiju.



But the US-led UNC did not approve the movement of related equipment through the Demilitarized Zone, which bisects the two Koreas, due to Seoul's failure to meet its guideline of providing notification 48 hours in advance, according to the sources.







(Yonhap)

"In coordination with the ROK (South Korean) government, the UN Command respectfully declined the Aug. 23 request for government officials to visit to North Korea through Transportation Corridor-West while requesting more fidelity on the details of the proposed visit," the UNC said in a text message sent to reporters.The survey is part of efforts to modernize the rail system in the North and eventually connect it to South Korea's railways as promised by their leaders in an April summit.The UNC said it continues to work with government officials in order to fulfill the UN Armistice Agreement and support current diplomatic efforts.The UNC's action is unusual given that it has applied the prior notification rule flexibly so far.An official of the unification ministry that handles inter-Korean affairs said it is all but unprecedented for the UNC to disapprove such a request by citing the notification guideline."I was told that there is a 48-hour notification guideline and that it was not the main point (behind the decision)," he added.Critics suspect that the latest incident might reflect Washington's growing discomfort with the ongoing inter-Korean projects at a time when nuclear talks between the US and the North has been stalemated.South Korea has been eager to resume inter-Korean economic cooperation projects. But the US has been adamant that sanctions will remain in place and inter-Korean projects should wait until the North takes substantive steps in the ongoing denuclearization talks.The launch of a joint liaison office being pushed by the two Koreas might be yet another victim of the seemingly dissonance between the allies in dealing with the North.The two Koreas agreed to open the office in the North's border town of Kaesong within this month as part of efforts to facilitate exchanges and contacts, but its launch is expected to be delayed as Washington is voicing concerns over its possible violation of existing sanctions on the North.Uncertainty over inter-Korean projects has been growing more especially since US President Donald Trump recently canceled a planned trip by his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing lack of progress in denuclearization talks.Secretary of Defense James Mattis also hinted at resuming joint military drills with South Korea, a move experts worry could infuriate North Korea and throw cold water over the overall peace mood surrounding the Korean Peninsula.The two Koreas are said to be in talks to arrange new schedules sometime after Sept. 9, the North's founding anniversary."We are closely consulting with the North and the US," the ministry official said. "South Korea and the US have been closely consulting with each other on various fronts. I don't think (the UNC disapproval) is a matter of much concern." (Yonhap)