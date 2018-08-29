Go to Mobile Version

Daewoo E&C selected for nuclear project in Czech, Poland

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : Aug 29, 2018 - 17:02
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2018 - 17:12
A consortium of Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction was selected for new nuclear power plant projects in the Czech Republic and Poland, pushed by state-run nuclear operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, according to Daewoo on Wednesday. 

The consortium was selected after a weeklong screening of its business proposal based on prequalification (60 points) and the business development plan (40 points). The prequalification is based on capability for business performance (20 points), and business foundation and past performance in Europe (30 points). 


Temelin Nuclear Power Station (Daewoo E&C)

“Despite a weak business foundation in Europe compared to our rivals, we received high points for the business development plan, proving our construction technologies of nuclear power plants,” said an official of Daewoo Engineering & Construction.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction has a diverse portfolio that includes designing nuclear power plants, overseas engineering procurement construction, and small and medium-sized nuclear power plants. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)


