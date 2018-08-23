Woman dies 2 days after assault by boyfriend

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cheongju Heungdeok police officers said Wednesday that a woman reportedly beaten by her boyfriend died in a hospital two days after the incident.The 21-year-old victim was beaten by her boyfriend of the same age on the streets of Bokdaedong, Cheongju, according to police. The victim’s boyfriend reportedly hit the victim with his fist multiple times until she was knocked unconscious.An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The victim’s boyfriend has been arrested for inflicting serious injury.“Through the autopsy, we are investigating the degree of violence as well as the motive of the offender to press accurate charges,” police said.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)