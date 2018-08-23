Greco-Roman wrestler Cho Hyo-chul wins gold in men's 97kg

SPORTS

JAKARTA -- South Korea's Greco-Roman wrestler Cho Hyo-chul won a gold medal at the 18th Asian Games on Wednesday.



Cho beat Xiao Di of China 5-4 in the men's Greco-Roman 97-kilogram division final at Jakarta Convention Center Assembly Hall in Jakarta. This was South Korea's second gold in wrestling at Jakarata-Palembang 2018. On Tuesday, Ryu Han-su defended his Asian title in the Greco-Roman 67kg.







(Yonhap)

Wearing a large bandage on his forehead due to the cut he suffered in the quarterfinals, the 31-year-old took a 1-0 lead through a penalty point, but gave up four points in a row to finish the first period.He earned four points through a takedown to begin the second period, making the score 5-4 and holding on to seal the victory.Cho beat Yerulan Iskakov of Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals and collected a 4-3 win over Ali Akbar Heidari of Iran in the semifinal.Earlier, Kim Hyeon-woo, the 2014 Incheon Asian Games champion, grabbed a bronze medal in the men's 77kg division. Kim, also a 2012 London Olympic gold medalist, suffered a shocking defeat in the first round and had to go through repechage rounds to take the medal. (Yonhap)