S. Korean taekwondo fighter Lee Da-bin wins gold in women's over-67kg

SPORTS

South Korean Taekwondo fighter Lee Da-bin on Tuesday celebrates her gold medal victory at the Asian Games in Jakarta. (Yonhap)





JAKARTA -- Taekwondo fighter Lee Da-bin won a gold medal in the women's over-67 kilogram kyorugi (sparring) competition at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.Lee defeated Deniz Cansel of Kazakhstan 27-21 in the final at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games for her second Asiad gold medal.Lee, 21, was the Asiad champion in the women's 62-kilogram, but she decided to compete in a heavier weight class at the 2018 Asian Games.Her victory was also South Korea's second taekwondo sparring gold at this year's Asian Games. On Monday, Kim Tae-hun topped the men's 58-kilogram division.(Yonhap)