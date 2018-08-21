S. Korean taekwondo fighter Lee Da-bin wins gold in women's over-67kg

|South Korean Taekwondo fighter Lee Da-bin on Tuesday celebrates her gold medal victory at the Asian Games in Jakarta. (Yonhap)
Lee defeated Deniz Cansel of Kazakhstan 27-21 in the final at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games for her second Asiad gold medal.
Lee, 21, was the Asiad champion in the women's 62-kilogram, but she decided to compete in a heavier weight class at the 2018 Asian Games.
Her victory was also South Korea's second taekwondo sparring gold at this year's Asian Games. On Monday, Kim Tae-hun topped the men's 58-kilogram division.
(Yonhap)