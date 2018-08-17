National Folk Museum of Korea to bring ‘mobile museums’ to Asian Games

LIFE&STYLE

"Sarangbang" box (NFMK)

"Anbang" box (NFMK)

"Hanbok" box (NFMK)

The National Folk Museum of Korea will operate mobile museums at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018, which run from Aug. 18 through Sept. 2.Also called “Korean culture boxes,“ mobile museums contain various traditional items from Korea and are being deployed in an effort to promote the nation’s traditional folk culture. Altogether, they will display 153 items representing 88 categories.After the games, the mobile museums will be presented at the Korean cultural centers in Brazil, Hungary and Vietnam. They will have a presence at the second Brazil Hallyu Expo, slated to kick off Sept. 15, as well as at a cultural festival scheduled Sept. 22 in Budapest.The museum is also planning to send the mobile boxes to other festivals and international conferences abroad.Each box follows one of four themes: “Sarangbang,” “Anbang,” “Hanbok” or “Annyeong.”The “Sarangbang” box features items that would have been found in the room of a traditional scholar, such as writing brushes, an ink stick, a desk and a folding screen behind.The ”Anbang“ box contains objects that would have been found in the women‘s quarters, such as sewing tools, a mirror stand, a thread box, hair pins, embroidery and many others.In the “Hanbok” box, visitors will find traditional garments and headdresses that they can try on. A multimedia box, called “Annyeong,“ showcases Korea’s language and history.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)