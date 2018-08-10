Time, place of third Moon-Kim summit may be subject to change: Seoul

NATIONAL

When and where the leaders of South Korea and North Korea will hold their next meeting may be finalized in high-level talks next week, but an earlier agreement to meet in Pyongyang this fall could be changed, the presidential spokesman said Friday.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un initially agreed to hold their next summit in the North Korean capital in their historic summit held April 27.









(Yonhap)

"Pyongyang will be considered the venue by default under the joint declaration, but I do not believe we must say it can only be held in Pyongyang or that the venue has been set with no possible changes," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a daily press briefing.The remarks came one day after the North proposed holding high-level talks Monday partly to discuss the proposed Moon-Kim summit, which will mark the third of its kind since the South Korean president took office in May 2017. The two held their second summit on the North Korean side of the joint security area of Panmunjom on May 26."We will know which other method (or venue) North Korea prefers when we meet them on June 13," the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman said.The next inter-Korean summit, if held, will mark the fifth of its kind in history. The first two inter-Korean summits were held in 2000 and 2007, involving then South Korean Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, in that order. (Yonhap)