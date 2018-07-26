Go to Mobile Version

Hyundai to provide 1,200 hybrid cabs to Singapore

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jul 26, 2018 - 16:41
  • Updated : Jul 26, 2018 - 16:41
South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor has signed a contract to provide up to 1,200 Ioniq hybrid cars to a Singaporean taxi operator, the company said Thursday.

The contract states that Hyundai will provide Ioniq hybrids to Comfort Delgro, a Singaporean logistics company, by the first half of 2019.

Ioniq hybrid taxi (Hyundai Motor)


Starting with the taxi-version of Hyundai’s sedan Sonata, the carmaker has been providing vehicles for Comfort Delgro since 2007. So far, the carmaker has sold about 24,000 vehicles in Singapore and is the largest vehicle provider in the city state’s taxi industry, with a 55 percent market share.

Ioniq hybrid is the first green taxi by Hyundai Motor to be exported to Singapore. The country adopted a vehicle emissions scheme in January to curb the level of gas emissions, the company said.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

